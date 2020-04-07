Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. 2,161,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,943. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.