Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.81. 3,421,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

