Private Trust Co. NA Sells 12,952 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,090. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

