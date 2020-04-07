Private Trust Co. NA Sells 25,033 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

