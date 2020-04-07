Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

