PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $39,732.05 and $41.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 22% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068996 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

