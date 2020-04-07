Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

PFIE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.76. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

