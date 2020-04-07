Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Progress Software worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

