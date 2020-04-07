Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

