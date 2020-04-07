Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 303,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.