Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 4% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $255,420.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

