ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $62,421.40 and $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.01012886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00235333 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 161.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000813 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 159,815,232 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

