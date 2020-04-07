PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Cut to $128.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $182.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $127.89. 6,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

