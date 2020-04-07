PTON (PTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $713,535.19

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $713,535.19 and approximately $189.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. In the last week, PTON has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02587703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

