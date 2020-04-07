Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. 55,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 109.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

