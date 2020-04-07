Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. 610,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,509. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

