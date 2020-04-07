Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,244. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

