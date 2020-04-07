Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.39% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 7,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,920. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.