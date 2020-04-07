Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 666,660 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3,185.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.89% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,977,000 after buying an additional 1,150,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,854,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,549,000 after purchasing an additional 413,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,598,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,025,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

