Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.06. 9,337,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,983. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

