Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $17.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2,014.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,927.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,848.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

