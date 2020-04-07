Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 5,692,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

