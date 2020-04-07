Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

