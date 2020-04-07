Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 998.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 7,111,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,562. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

