Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.