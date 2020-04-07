Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,481,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,028,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 7.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.59% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,908. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00.

