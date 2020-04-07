Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

