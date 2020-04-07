Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 23,038 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,710,000 after purchasing an additional 514,339 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,209.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 5,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

