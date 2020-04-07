Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 24,118 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

