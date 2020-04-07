Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 24,439 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

BKF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,035. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

