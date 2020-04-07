Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 25,646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 348,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

