Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 30,451 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,451 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,295. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

