Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,379. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5894 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

