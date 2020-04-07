Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 2,555,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,585. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.