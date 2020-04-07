Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

