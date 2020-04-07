Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

NYSE:HP opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

