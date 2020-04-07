Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Lowered by Analyst

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TV. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

