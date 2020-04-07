QASH Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $147,452.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Hotbit, GOPAX, EXX, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.