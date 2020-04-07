Qbao Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $369,122.50 and $3,494.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

