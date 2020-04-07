QCash (QC) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.95 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, QCash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One QCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $63.95 million and approximately $551.80 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.02589724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00203563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

