QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of QEP Resources worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QEP opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

