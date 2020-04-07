QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Downgraded to Underperform at Scotiabank

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 3,762,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.06.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 284,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 735,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

