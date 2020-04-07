Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Qiagen worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,300,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.