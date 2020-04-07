QuadrantProtocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203,094.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $397,104.86 and $203,094.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

