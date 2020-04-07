Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.09 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and $3.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00069232 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00369877 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014700 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014213 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012592 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

