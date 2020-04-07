Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $5,858.89 and $104.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

