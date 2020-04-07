Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and DDEX. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $294,846.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, DDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

