Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 53,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,005.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,880,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,586. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

