Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,763.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $115,763.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005863 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.02353547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008459 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,806,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

