Quark Price Up 7.1% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $267.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

